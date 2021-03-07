Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $5.38 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $64,964,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $27,544,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 379,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $96.19 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

