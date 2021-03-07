Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 570 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,202.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.