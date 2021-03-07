Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHNKY. Mizuho lowered Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY opened at $14.22 on Friday. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.