Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHNKY. Mizuho lowered Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY opened at $14.22 on Friday. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of -0.63.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.
