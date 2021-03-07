Nimiq Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $54.75 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,510.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.47 or 0.03453697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00375327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01026398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.44 or 0.00412670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00366905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00257403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,128,203,517 coins and its circulating supply is 7,384,453,517 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

