Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.34 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Nimiq has a market cap of $55.88 million and $2.34 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,678.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.96 or 0.03249800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00366375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.59 or 0.01005537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.00409418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00362432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,125,601,490 coins and its circulating supply is 7,381,851,490 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

