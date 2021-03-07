Niobio Cash (NBR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $72,534.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

