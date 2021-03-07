Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NISTF remained flat at $$14.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
