NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $88,228.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,034.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.30 or 0.03270931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00367657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.24 or 0.01005665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.85 or 0.00409239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00361232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00249569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022511 BTC.

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,912,439 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

