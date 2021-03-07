Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209,805 shares during the period. Noah accounts for about 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Noah worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Noah by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NYSE NOAH traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 538,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

