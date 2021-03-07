Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP cut its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,944 shares during the period. Noah accounts for approximately 23.4% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 4.32% of Noah worth $126,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noah stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 538,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,726. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

