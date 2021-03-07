Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Nordstrom stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,041 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

