Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $256.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

