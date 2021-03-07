NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

