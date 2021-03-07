NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of NorthWestern worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.91 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

