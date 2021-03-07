Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Novavax worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 36.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $174.84 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.