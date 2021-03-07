NOW Token (NOW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.35 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $4,189.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOW Token token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NOW Token has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00465653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00068255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00081508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00462864 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,899,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

