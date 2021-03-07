NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,053,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 3,409,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,266. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.