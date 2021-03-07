NuBits One Day Volume Reaches $391.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. One NuBits token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $391.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00202662 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.