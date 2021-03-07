Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 251.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.