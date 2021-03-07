Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.15% of Nucor worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

