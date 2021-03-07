Nuggets (NUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $6,239.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00068779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00077094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00051301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.00465644 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

