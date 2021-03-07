NULS (NULS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.43 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 25% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $62.70 million and $43.43 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00464123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00076605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00081139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.00464601 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

