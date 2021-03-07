NULS Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. NULS has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $34.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

