NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $98.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012418 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,854,389,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,288,591 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.