Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

