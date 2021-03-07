Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

