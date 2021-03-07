Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

