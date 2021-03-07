Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

NXR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.