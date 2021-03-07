Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NES stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 63,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,764. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $41,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

