Nyerium Trading 131.8% Higher This Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 109.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 131.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $32,561.37 and approximately $37.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,158,519 coins and its circulating supply is 32,273,891 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

