Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $38.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.19 million and the lowest is $37.37 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $34.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $156.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.35 million to $157.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $167.60 million, with estimates ranging from $165.61 million to $169.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $611,438.88. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 78,700 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $433,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,236,671 shares in the company, valued at $89,464,057.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 653,663 shares of company stock worth $3,909,645. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

