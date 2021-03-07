Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182.86 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $182.86 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 122.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00028189 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00214921 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

