OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $917,548.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, OAX has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $917,548.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.92 or 0.00786948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041646 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.