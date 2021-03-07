Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches Market Cap of $599.60 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $599.60 million and approximately $293.61 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00785360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

