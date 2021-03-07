Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after buying an additional 819,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 219,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 191,227 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

