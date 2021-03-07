Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.98.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OII stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.60.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.
