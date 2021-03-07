ODUWA (OWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,011.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $59,011.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,808.21 or 1.00234454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

