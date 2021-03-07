Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $243,672.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.00462924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00067291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00051742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00454773 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

