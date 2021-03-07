Offshift Hits One Day Volume of $118,025.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $118,025.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00010202 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,930.89 or 1.01022240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.