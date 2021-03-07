Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00010483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $13.82 million and $62,892.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,643.80 or 0.99914791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00080779 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.