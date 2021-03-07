OKB One Day Trading Volume Hits $214.96 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.18 or 0.00033808 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $214.96 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00791114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041825 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

