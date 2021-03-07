OKCash Price Tops $0.0604 on Top Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $12,776.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,941.20 or 0.99740959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00078682 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003786 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,603,787 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

