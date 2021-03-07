Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.86.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $227.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

