Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $227.14.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.