Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $227.14.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
