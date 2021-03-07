Old North State Trust LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 4,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $7,219,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

