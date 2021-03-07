Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $790,173.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $790,173.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00009560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,171 coins and its circulating supply is 562,855 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

