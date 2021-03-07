Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OMTK stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Omnitek Engineering has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

