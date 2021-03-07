Omnitude Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

