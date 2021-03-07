OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OMRNY stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627. OMRON has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.

Get OMRON alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OMRON by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of OMRON by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OMRON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,575,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.