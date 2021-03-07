OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OMRNY stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627. OMRON has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
