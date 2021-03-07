Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCT opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

