ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OGS stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,905. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

